Tarrytown Names New Assistant Village Manager

The Village of Tarrytown announced that Joshua Ringel has been selected and appointed as the new Assistant Village Administrator.

The Village reviewed applications from 20 candidates and interviewed 6 highly qualified professionals, who had direct experience in local municipal government administration.

Mr. Ringel will assist the Village Administrator’s Office in overseeing the daily operations of the Village and Village Departments, and will help with a myriad of grants and improvement projects being addressed and coordinated by the Village.

Josh Ringel is a life-long resident of Westchester County, spending the formative years of his life in Hastings-on-Hudson. He is a graduate of the University of Albany, where he earned his B.A. in Public Policy and his Master’s in Public Administration at the Rockefeller School of Government. Previously, he was the Assistant to the Village Manager for the Village of Scarsdale for four years. As Assistant to the Village Manager, he played a key role in village operations including grant administration, traffic safety, improving parking management, planning and managing special events, and much more.

The Village is looking forward to working with Mr. Ringel on many projects and initiatives. He will be starting work in the Village in late July, 2019.