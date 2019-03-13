Tarrytown Breakfast to Discuss New York Election Law Reform

On March 19, the League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns will present expert discussion of the newly changed New York election laws over a continental breakfast. Speaker John Nonna will break down how these laws will affect local citizens and what must still happen to ensure all New Yorkers have the right to vote.

New York has long lagged behind the rest of the country for voter turnout, but some recent legislation could help change that. Reforms include early voting and primary consolidation.

Several reforms are also in the works and up for consideration. These include same-day voter registration, no-excuse absentee voting, preregistration for sixteen- and seventeen-year-olds, statewide voter registration transfer, and closure of the LLC loophole.

Of course, implementing these changes will come with new costs and require budgeting.

This League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns knew that some people would like to hear more about these laws and how the budgeting will work for them.

And the timing is ideal. March 19 is Election Day for some of the local villages. So, come enjoy a continental breakfast, learn about election reforms, and head out and vote.

The breakfast will take place at the Jazz Forum Club at 1 Dixon Lane in Tarrytown from 8:30 am to 10 am. For more information, check out lwv-rivertowns.org.