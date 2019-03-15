Stone Barns Center “Neighbor Day” to Recognize Pocantico Hills Resident Bill Graham

On March 30th, Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture’s second annual Neighbor Day will celebrate Pocantico Hills resident Bill Graham. Neighbor Day honors the impact and legacy of David Rockefeller, Stone Barns Center’s co-founder, by highlighting the contributions of long-time friends of the organization and welcoming Pocantico Hills neighbors to the farm to kick off the spring season.

Graham is a lifelong resident of Pocantico Hills and has been a pillar of the community from a young age. He both began and ended his career at the property now known as the Stone Barns Center, first as a young dairy hand in the 1950s and then as a member of the Stone Barns farm team in the early 2000s. In between he served as superintendent of the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery for 40 years and was chief and commissioner of the Pocantico Hills Fire Department. He is also a longtime member of the Union Church chorus, having joined the organization in 1949. He and his wife Janet raised their two children in Pocantico Hills, and they continue to live here today.

“Bill Graham represents so much of what is special about Pocantico Hills, and we are delighted to celebrate him at this great event,” said Kathleen Merrigan, a trustee of the Stone Barns Center. “Our work at Stone Barns is deeply connected to our community in Pocantico Hills and the many neighbors who, like Bill, have shaped this place. Bringing neighbors together in the early spring is a wonderful way for us to open the growing season while also paying tribute to the life and legacy of David Rockefeller.”

Neighbor Day will take place at Stone Barns Center on Saturday March 30 from 10am-1pm. Pocantico Hills residents and Stone Barns Center members are invited to participate in Neighbor Day, which will include tours of growing spaces, farm activities and hayrides. More details and RSVP information are available at stonebarnscenter.org/neighborday2019.

Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture is a nonprofit organization on a mission to change the way America farms and eats. For more information, please visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.