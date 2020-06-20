SPCA Pets of the Week – June 20, 2020

This squishy little hippo is Zuzu. Our sweet girl was adopted but it become apparent that she needs someone who works from home full- time or is retired as she gets extremely anxious when left alone. Zuzu is only around 2-3 yrs old so she needs an active person or family bc she loves playing outside when she gets the zoomies! She does well with cats but would prefer to be an only dog. Unlike a real hippo, Zuzu’s favorite thing to do is smother you with kisses! If you’d like to learn more or set up a meet and greet, please send an application to shelter@spca914.org. Apps can be found at spca914.org.

This beauty is Muriel. Sadly, her owners passed away so she is at the SPCA in hopes of finding a new forever home. This 8 year old girl is incredibly sweet and outgoing-LOVES being pet and does well with other kitty's. You really couldn't ask for a better feline companion. To set up an appt. to meet Muriel please email shelter@spca914.org.

This is Big Purr and he's officially ready to find a new home! This sweet, young, gentle guy clearly lived on the streets for the last few months, but luckily, that didn't change his loving and affectionate demeanor. His name sums up everything you need to know about this great kitty! If you'd like to meet Big Purr please email an application to shelter@spca914.org.

This gorgeous kitty is Becky. Sadly, she lost her mom to Covid-19 a few weeks ago, so it's been a confusing time for her. It's remarkable though how trusting she is of everyone she meets-all she wants is to be pet and get scratchies! Becky had to be quarantined but will be available very soon and we'd love to see her go right to her new home once she's ready! Becky is only a few years old and has so much love to give for years to come. To learn more and/or to set up a meet and greet, email an application to shelter@spca914.org.

Another beautiful kitty looking for a home. This is Constance who came in with her friend Muriel after their owners sadly passed away. Although she is not as outgoing initially as her feline companion it doesn't take long for her to realize that she's safe once you start petting her and she warms up quickly seeking out more pets and scratchies! For more info. on our sweet Constance please email shelter@spca914.org.