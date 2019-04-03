Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Launch Bicentennial Celebration of Washington Irving’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow

18-Month Celebration Marks Publication of The Sketch Book, Including ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

200 years ago, Washington Irving’s The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent., was published serially over the course of 13 months, between 1819 and 1820 – and changed the course of American culture. The Sketch Book, as it became popularly known, was a collection of tales that included “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip Van Winkle,” among others, and its publication established Irving as America’s first internationally recognized author. Today, visitors travel from around the world to visit “Sleepy Hollow Country” to see the landmarks and landscapes that inspired Irving. The Hudson Valley villages of Irvington, Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, in conjunction with the Westchester Office of Tourism and Film and a coalition of local non-profit organizations, have announced the launch of an 18-month Legend Bicentennial celebration starting in May of 2019 and featuring a remarkable range of special events, academic conferences, and more.

Officials including Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who serves as honorary chair of the bicentennial committee, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray and representatives from Irvington, Tarrytown, and a broad range of local organizations, gathered at the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow on April 3 on the occasion of Washington Irving’s birthday, to kick-off the bicentennial. Joined by the headless horseman himself, they unveiled a commemorative poster designed by a local illustrator, a new website at www.headlesshorseman.org, and highlighted upcoming bicentennial events scheduled over the course of 18 months, starting on May 18, 2019 with the Sleepy Hollow Lit Fest.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer commented, “Westchester County has been home to an extraordinary range of historic figures – with perhaps none more influential than Washington Irving himself. His tales established a sense of history and mythology for Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the entire Hudson Valley region that lives on to this day. It’s important to recognize that investments in our own history, whether to revitalize historic properties or celebrate historic figures and their works, provide an economic boost to the county by attracting new visitors – and reinforce a sense of place and community spirit for our own residents.”

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray commented, “I want to extend my personal thanks, as well official thanks from the Village of Sleepy Hollow, to the artists and cultural organizations who have chosen to come together to create the Legend Bicentennial celebration. You are working together to provide a greater understanding of America’s heritage. This is a clear sign of the cooperative and creative spirit so often found in today’s Hudson Valley.”

The Legend Bicentennial: May 2019 – December 2020

The bicentennial celebration kicks-off with the Sleepy Hollow Lit Fest on May 18, 2019 , featuring more than 100 author readings, performances and activities at venues including Warner Library, Patriots Park, Tarrytown Music Hall, Jazz Forum Arts, Old Dutch Church, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Philipsburg Manor, and the Hudson Valley Writers Center. “No Ordinary Lit Fest,” this one-day festival celebrates Washington Irving’s legacy of lively literary-arts-for-all

Information on Legend Bicentennial Events is available at headlesshorseman.org.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Bicentennial Committee

Honorary Chair, George Latimer, Westchester County Executive; Ken Wray, Mayor of Sleepy Hollow, Drew Fixell, Mayor of Tarrytown, Brian Smith, Mayor of Irvington, Christ Episcopal Church, Folklore Urbano, Friends of the Old Dutch Church, Greenburgh Public Library, Historic Hudson Valley, The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, Hudson Valley Writers Center, Irvington Public Library, Louisiana State University, Pros(e) of Pie, Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, Village of Sleepy Hollow, Sleepy Hollow Lit Fest, Village of Tarrytown, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmer’s Market (TaSH); Warner Library; Westchester County Tourism & Film Office.

Information is available at www.headlesshorseman.org.

For organizations wishing to participate or for volunteer opportunities, contact legendturns200@gmail.com.