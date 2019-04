Over 200 guests had a Roaring good time at the Shames JCC’s 1920’s Gala, held on April 6, celebrating the JCC’s 90th anniversary. Many dressed in 20’s attire, they dined on a sumptuous buffet, drank champagne, congregated at the special Bourbon Bar and were enthralled with the performances by the Westchester Circus Arts.

Live music brought back the Charleston and over 100 fantastic items were auctioned off.