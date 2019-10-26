Sen. Carlucci, Ossining Town Supervisor Levenberg & Uber Encourage People to Take Advantage of Early Voting 

Uber Offering $10 off Rides to Early Voting Sites

Sen. David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester), Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg, and Uber reminded residents that early voting begins Saturday, October 26th and runs through Sunday, November 3rd.

At a press conference outside the Ossining Community Center, which is an early voting location, officials emphasized the importance of increasing voter turnout in New York State.

“It was imperative to me to support Early Voting legislation because we know New York needed to knock down barriers to vote,” said Senator David Carlucci. “Early Voting is quick and convenient for busy New Yorkers. Thank you Supervisor Levenberg for joining me in getting the word out and a special thank you to Uber who is joining in the fight to eliminate transportation barriers to the polls.”

Uber announced their “Ride to the Polls” initiative on Thursday, which will offer New Yorkers $10 off their ride if they are heading to a polling location. All riders have to do is enter promo code, “NYSVotes2019” in their app.

“Voting is easier now that New Yorkers can vote early, and Uber is excited to play our part in ensuring transportation is not a barrier in getting to the polls,” said Hayley Prim, Uber in New York’s Public Affairs Manager.

“We are excited to hear about Uber’s promotion,” said Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg. “Not only can this make it easier to help people get to the polls during early voting at the Ossining Community Center starting this Saturday and running through November 3rd, but it’s also another way for our residents to experience an alternative mobility solution to that of owning their own car. Thanks, Uber and thank you Senator Carlucci and New York State for making the democratic process easier. It is especially important this year in Ossining as we are asking voters in the Town and Villages of Ossining and Briarcliff to consider three ballot initiatives that we believe can help modernize and streamline government services, also for a better price tag.”

All registered voters in New York State are eligible to cast their ballot early. However, early voting sites may be different from your Election Day polling location.

To find out where to go to vote early, you can click here.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5th, and polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.