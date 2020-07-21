Rallying the River Towns

Not since the ‘60s has America seen social activism as impassioned, determined, and perpetual as we have witnessed these past historic weeks.

That tumultuous era’s unrest was to protest an unpopular war.

Today’s roiling unrest wages a virtual war against racial inequality and injustice — and pleads for civility and unity.

People of the River Towns are nothing if not fiercely proud, loyal and vigilant stewards of our harmonious quality of life.

This pictorial pays homage to how that humanitarian ethic is playing out in our communities.