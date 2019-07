This past Saturday Ossining appointed four new officers to the Ossining Police Department. Officers Gabriel Guzman, Michael Juliano and Luke Malone are all Ossining natives, and began their police academy training on Saturday. Officer Robert Pepe is transferring to the Ossining department from the NYPD, and will be patrolling in Ossining right away. He moved to Ossining in recent years, and has made a home here for himself.