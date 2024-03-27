Martin B. Engelhardt, Jr. Retires from Ossining Food Pantry Board

Following a long career of public service and leadership, Ossining Food Pantry President Martin B. Engelhardt, Jr. has announced his retirement from the board effective March 25.

Mr. Engelhardt, a lawyer by profession, began his volunteer service with the Ossining Food Pantry in 1992. He assumed the role of President in 1994.

Under Mr. Engelhardt’s tenure, the Ossining Food Pantry has become an important source of food for the Ossining community, currently serving an average of 400 families each week. Under his leadership, the Pantry remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the Pantry distributes a variety of fresh and self-stable food on Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings at Grace (Trinity) Church. The Pantry also serves the homebound, and selected families at the Ossining Children’s Center.

Mr. Engelhardt stated: “It has been an honor to serve this wonderful organization as President. I thank the many volunteers and gracious donors who make it possible to keep the doors open. I leave the President’s role with full confidence in the current Board of Directors. Though I am stepping away from my leadership role, I plan to continue to volunteer at the Wednesday evening food distribution.”

Tom McArdle, VP Operations: “Marty’s personality, caring attitude and drive to help those in need will be sorely missed. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank him for all his years of dedicated service – and for doing such wonderful work for the people of Ossining.”

To learn more about the Ossining Food Pantry, visit www.OssiningFoodPantry.org.