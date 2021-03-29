Male Assaulted March 28 in Depew Park

[From the desk of Lt. Jack Galusha, City of Peekskill Police Department]

The City of Peekskill Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on the 300 block of Walnut St at around 12:30am Sunday, 3/28/2021.

Approximately five minutes earlier, the male victim was walking north through Depew Park, past the gazebo, then exited the park on to northbound Walnut St. According to the victim, he was then approached by a group of three to five unknown male subjects who proceeded to choke, punch and kick him in the head and face.

The victim was subsequently transported to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital for his facial injuries. No arrests have yet been made in this active investigation.

Members of the public with further knowledge regarding this assault or who may have been witness to this incident near Depew Park are urged to call the Peekskill Police Department at (914) 737-8000, email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com or use Tip411 through the department’s website cityofpeekskill.com/police.