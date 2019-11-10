Local Organizations Help Feed the Hungry This Holiday Season 

Two area organizations have set up efforts to help feed hundreds of hungry Westchester residents for Thanksgiving. Both need support from the local community to feed as many of the county’s 200,000 people who are at risk of hunger or facing food insecurity.

Since mid-October, The Tarrytown Music Hall, with support from Franzoso Contracting, has partnered with Feeding Westchester to organize a food and donation drive. Dubbed “Fill The House!“, the partnership hopes to fill all 843 seats in the Music Hall with holiday grocery bags. Each bag will provide a family of four with a nutritious holiday meal this season. The drive continues until November 14.

Residents and businesses who want to participate can find a complete shopping list on the Music Hall site or by emailing members@tarrytownmusichall.org. The estimated cost is $25.00 per bag and CTown in Tarrytown and Ossining will be happy to assist you and will have bags already filled and ready for purchase to make shopping easy.

Bags may be dropped off at The Music Hall Wednesday-Saturday from 12pm – 5pm, or, 3 hours prior to shows. They may also be dropped off at Franzoso Contracting, 33 Croton Point Avenue in Croton-On-Hudson, Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 5:00pm, or Saturday, 7:00am – 4:00pm.

Down the road in Ossining, Gullotta House has partnered with St. Ann’s Church to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings to any family that wishes to attend. Also participating in the effort, now in its 5th year, are the Ossining Union Free School District, Yonkers Community Action Program, and the Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center.

Last Thanksgiving, the Gullotta House effort provided Thanksgiving dinner for 397 veterans, seniors, and residents facing hardship. Their goal for 2019 is to feed over 500 needy residents. This year’s dinner will be held at St. Ann’s Church gym at 25 Eastern Avenue in Ossining on Sunday, November 24. There will be two seatings, at 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

To donate a turkey or sponsor the effort with a cash donation, visit gullottahouse.org or email Matt Gullotta at gullottahouse@gmail.com. If you know of families in need who might want to attend the dinner, contact St. Ann’s Church at 914-941-2556. Turkeys can be dropped off at Deli Bagel Café at 238 South Highland Avenue in Ossining or St. Ann’s Rectory through November 22.

The suburbs have seen a 64% increase in poverty and hunger over the past 15 years. Please consider contributing to either of these efforts to help feed our less fortunate neighbors.