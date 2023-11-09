Help the Needy for the Holidays

The Salvation Army Peekskill Corps is gearing up for its Christmas efforts.

Last year, says Major Rickie Armour, the Salvation Army served over 1000 people for Christmas, with toys and a Christmas meal for the whole family, bringing sustenance and comfort to those who might otherwise have to go without for the holidays. Over 500 also were given Thanksgiving meals.

This year, the need is greater than before, and the Peekskill Corps expects to help many more families and their children due to the economy and the rise in immigration.

The Corps requests the public’s assistance in contributing such things as educational games, bikes, dolls, games, and other toys as well as kids’ clothes.

Toys and clothes can be dropped off through Dec. 20 from 9 am-3 pm at 117 Nelson Avenue in Peekskill. Donors also can contact The Salvation Army at 914-737-0280 to adopt a specific child or family through its Angels’ program.

Additionally, the Salvation Army Peekskill Corps is accepting monetary donations at salarmy.us/peekskillredkettle