Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion to Present Tarrytown Cantor with Honorary Doctor of Music

Dr. Andrew Rehfeld, President of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), will award Cantor Margot Goldberg with the Doctor of Music at Graduation Ceremonies in New York on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Cantor Goldberg 0f Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, will be honored for 25 years of distinguished professional service as an alumnus of HUC-JIR.

President Rehfeld stated, “We honor Margot for her dedicated service to the Jewish People and the larger world by fostering learning, community, social justice, and continuity of our heritage.”

Cantor Margot Goldberg, fondly known as Cantor Margot, has been serving Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown since her graduation from Hebrew Union College in 1994. Cantor Margot started her path towards the Cantorate during her undergraduate tenure at Syracuse University. While studying for her Bachelor of Science in Design and Technical Theater, she sought out a Jewish connection by becoming involved at the local Reform Synagogue, Temple Concord. At Temple Concord, she served as their Junior Youth Group Leader. During Friday night services, the community quickly saw how beautiful her voice was and her passion for Judaism. Since late nights and cast parties were not her cup of tea, they urged her to go to Cantorial school rather than becoming a stage manager/designer.

After graduating from Syracuse University, Cantor Margot enrolled in Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion-School of Sacred Music, where she received a Masters in Sacred Music and an Investiture as Cantor. Before graduation, Cantor Margot had the pleasure of serving as a Student Cantor at Temple Israel in Waterbury, CT and at Community Reform Temple in Westbury, NY. After graduation, Cantor Margot found an instant home at TBA where she has served for the past 25 years (and counting!). Cantor Margot loves teaching and singing with children of all ages as well as adults. She finds fulfillment in celebrating lifecycle events with the families she has come to know over the years she has been at TBA.

Cantor Goldberg is married to Barry Goldberg, a Programmer for IBM. They are the proud parents of Tamir, who is the light of their lives.

Cantor Goldberg added, “Receiving this honor from Hebrew Union College is unbelievable. It is hard to believe that I was Ordained 25 years ago and then arrived at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. The expression ‘time flies when you are having fun’ seems most fitting. So many things have happened. I have experienced so much both personally and professionally and it all seems to have happened so fast. I am honored and grateful that Hebrew Union College has recognized me in this way.”

HUC-JIR is North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism. A multi-campus academic and spiritual learning community in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR builds vibrant progressive Judaism in North America, Israel, and around the globe.

HUC-JIR will bestow 95 degrees at Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York on the Class of 2019’s cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni will be awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work. Click here for further information about 2019 Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies.