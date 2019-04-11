Great Saw Mill River Cleanup Set For this Weekend

The 10th annual Great Saw Mill River Cleanup will be held on April 13th and 14th from 10 am to 1pm at 8 locations along the waterway from Yonkers to Irvington. Volunteers are invited to join the cleanup efforts.

Groundwork Hudson Valley (GHV), a local nonprofit environmental group which looks after the health of the Saw Mill River, describes the event as a fun way for folks to get involved in the care and protection of the Saw Mill River and its eco-system. The clean-up on both days kicks off with an orientation session at 10am after which volunteers will assist in activities such as fishing floatables out of the river, clearing debris off riverbanks and chopping down unwanted invasive vines. Each group will be directed and guided by a GHV site supervisor. Dress appropriately for getting around a wet woodland and expect to get a little muddy along the way. At the end of the cleanup beer and soft drinks will be distributed.

A tributary of the Hudson River the Saw Mill River serves as a recreational destination for such activities as kayaking, biking, walking, rollerblading, picnicking and fishing. In addition, the Saw Mill River is home to many species of flora and fauna such as the American eel, the white-tailed deer, trout, beavers, and the Night Heron to name a few. Providing the community with a rich ecology right at their doorstep.

All ages are welcome. Children need to be accompanied by an adult supervisor.

To find a location and register to join the cleanup, click here (walk-ins are welcome).

For more information on Groundwork Hudson Valley and on future cleanup events, email GHV’s outreach fellow Sophie Niesciur sophie@groundworkhv.org or go here.