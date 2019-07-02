Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve’s 2019 Gala Honor President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton

The Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve presented the inaugural John D. Rockefeller Jr. Park Preservation Award to President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Friends Annual Gala on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills. Honored for their contributions and countless endeavors, including the Clinton Foundation, the Clintons carry out their longstanding work of safeguarding our natural resources and building a sustainable future. Residents of nearby Chappaqua, the couple can often be seen strolling the Preserve’s charming carriage roads with their dogs and greeting other visitors.

The Friends award reflected the extraordinary contributions that John D. Rockefeller Jr. made in the form of financing, maintaining and protecting the land that now comprises the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, a national treasure enjoyed by more than 400,000 visitors each year. For more information on the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, please visit www.friendsrock.org/our-mission/