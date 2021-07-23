Indie Music Stars Will Shine a Spotlight on Peekskill

First River Festival

First River Festival will bring a two-day indie music festival to Peekskill “in a way that hasn’t been done before,” say its promoters.

The two-day music festival is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 9-10, 2021, at Paramount Hudson Valley in downtown Peekskill. The promoters hope to build “a new music experience in the Lower Hudson Valley.”

The Festival’s lineup features indie rock stalwarts alongside indie/folk/pop newcomers, with a touch of

electronica, established Americana, and a smidgen of post-punk.

One-day, all-access passes for reserved seating are $65-$95. Festival and band merchandise will be on sale in the lobby.

***

Parquet Courts, Waxahatchee, and Guided by Voices will headline First River’s inaugural year lineup. Unlike most festivals, the headliners’ sets are long – running 90 minutes each.

The festival also will host New York alt-folk legends The Felice Brothers, known for their down-home feel with accordion and gritty vocals.

The Nude Party, a Catskills band by way of North Carolina, will take the stage for a celebration of ‘60s rock.

Nashville/Brooklyn’s Liz Cooper will bring her eclectic blend of rock, pop, folk and free-spirited style.

***

Chicago alt-rock trio Dehd is known to leave audiences dancing in their seats. Brooklyn favorite Small Black will showcase its new, critically-acclaimed album Cheap Dreams, while Californian Jelani Aryeh weaves a dreamy, sunny blend of pop, rock, and indie sounds.

Newcomer Katy Kirby from Nashville is said to “wrap the room in light, airy vocals. Her songwriting is witty, poignant, and irresistibly relatable.”

Peekskill was selected for the maiden festival because of its history, commitment to the arts, and thriving entertainment and food scene.

***

Live Goods Music and G4D Productions have joined forces to produce the festival, which they believe can help advance Peekskill’s growing reputation as a premier destination for live music and entertainment.

First River’s Executive Producer Liz Goodyear says, “We wanted to see what would happen if we brought a bunch of bigger-name, indie bands to Peekskill. We think the region is ready for it, and that this festival will be the ideal stepping-stone back into life as we knew it.”

As the promoters put it, “First River Festival offers a chill place for people to gather in a celebration of the stuff that makes life rich: shared experiences, live music, good food, smooth beer, and connecting with friends old and new. It highlights downtown Peekskill, to spread the word about this gem of a city.”

For tickets and festival details > firstriverfestival.com; info@firstriverfestival.com