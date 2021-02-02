Peekskill’s Kecia Palmer-Cousins Joins Board of Feeding Westchester

Elmsford, N.Y. – Feeding Westchester, Westchester County’s largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization, announced the addition of five people to its Board of Directors, including Kecia Palmer-Cousins of Peekskill.

Also joining the Board are Jonathan Tretler (Scarsdale), Jennifer Wells (Bronxville), Davis John Abraham (Yonkers), and Tracey Levy (Larchmont).

Kecia Palmer-Cousins is a wellness entrepreneur, manufacturing engineer, and project management consultant. As co-owner of Aero-Ba-Soul, Inc., a business management and training company, she provides technical assistance and one-on-one coaching to Minority Women Business Enterprises (MWBE) to grow their businesses.

Kecia is also co-owner of G&K Sweet Foods, LLC, a MWBE Certified baked goods company that was a contracted vendor at the 2014 Super Bowl. She is Vice President of the City of Peekskill’s Youth Bureau, Civic Engagement Chair and 2nd Vice President of the Peekskill NAACP, a member of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, and a former Chapter Editor/Foundation Chair of the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter.

Kecia was honored by the Women’s Enterprise Development Center for Women (Lillian Vernon Award), City of Peekskill (Black History Month Awards), 914INC. Magazine (2014 Women in Business), and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Westchester and Rockland Counties (10 Influential Blacks).

She received a BS in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University, a Masters Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University, and an MBA in Marketing from Long Island University.

