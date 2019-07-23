Congratulations to the Summer 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month!

Meet Bella! She is 14 1/2 years old. Despite being an “old lady,” she is still beautiful and she knows it!!! Bella loves to be the center of attention and pose for photos. She also likes to sunbathe on the family deck and run after the chipmunks. The Ritzen Family – Chris, Jaap, Anna and Emery – adore her so much! Bella and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital.

Want to See Your Pet Featured in the River Journal?

Send a photo of your pet (just one photo per pet please) to editorial@riverjournalonline.com.

Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue!