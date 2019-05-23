Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Police Police Department Honors Outstanding Performance

May 23, 2019
Officers John Raffaele, Jr., JeanPierre Chavez and and Sergeant Linda Salov

At the May 21 meeting of the Briarcliff Manor Board of Trustees, Mayor Steven Vescio presented certificates of commendation to three Briarcliff Manor police officers in recognition of their recent acts of outstanding performance.

Sergeant Linda Salov, and Officers JeanPierre Chavez and John Raffaele, Jr. were each lauded for heroic acts, including delivering (and resuscitating) a baby and administering life-saving medical procedures after an accident on Route 9A left a motorcyclist with a severed leg.

On behalf of the community, the Board thanks these officers, and the entire Briarcliff Manor Police Police Department, for their ongoing service to the Village.

