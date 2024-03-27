Author & Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson to Appear at Ossining Book Store

On March 29th at 7:30 PM, Marianne Williamson will be on the Hudson Valley Books for Humanity (HVBH) stage for an informal book signing and to give her perspective on the current state of the union. She will take questions from the audience following her presentation. This event is free to attend. RSVP at www.hvbooksforhumanity.com.

Marianne Willamson is a successful entrepreneur, bestselling spiritual and political author, activist, and globally influential spiritual thought leader. For over three decades, she has been a leader in spiritual and progressive circles. She is the author of 15 books, 4 of which have been #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Williamson also founded Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that has delivered more than 16 million meals to ill and dying homebound patients since 1989. The group was created to help people suffering from the ravages of HIV/AIDS. She has worked throughout her career on poverty, anti-hunger and racial reconciliation issues. In 2004, she co-founded The Peace Alliance to support the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace, and has hosted the Sister Giant Conferences that have educated and encouraged thousands of women throughout the country to engage in political activity.

The pillars of Williamson’s Presidential campaign are the restoration of America’s middle class through fundamental economic reform. She supports an Economic Bill of Rights, including universal healthcare, tuition free college and tech school, and a guaranteed living wage; and the declaration of a Climate Emergency to mass mobilize for the development of a green energy grid.

HVBH has and will continue to support dialogue that brings open discussion from different viewpoints together through guest speakers, music, theatrical performances, and author events. HVBH’s goal is to provide a platform for a better world through community support and the exchange of ideas.

HVBH is located in the Historic Olive Opera House at 67 Central Ave. Ossining.