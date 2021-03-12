Statement on the Passing of Village Trustee John L. Habib

The Croton-on Hudson Board of Trustees and Village staff are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our friend and colleague, John L. Habib.

John was a citizen of the world but always called Croton home. After decades of accomplishment in the U.S. and overseas, he returned to Croton to help make his hometown the best Village it could be. All of Croton should be grateful to John for this.

John’s unique blend of energy, humor and optimism guided his efforts for Croton. He cherished his memories of the Village as a young boy but knew communities must grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today. He worked hard to create the Croton Business Council, which is making an important difference for the Village. Its work will be a lasting tribute to John’s vision and dedication.

Trustee Habib was never shy about questioning conventional wisdom or wondering how we could do better. The Board will remember his insistence that we strive for excellence as we continue the work he valued so much.

It was always a great adventure to walk the streets of Croton with John, as he pointed out memories of days gone by, described new ideas, or said hello to old and new friends. John loved Croton, and Croton clearly returned the affection.

In days to come we will honor John’s work on behalf of us all. The Board extends its deepest condolences to his wife Tanya Chuck Habib and the entire Habib family.