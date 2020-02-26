Letter to the Editor: Urge Passage of Automatic Voter Registration Bill

To the Editor:

All New Yorkers want to be assured that when we cast our ballots that our votes get processed safely and securely – to make our elections more inclusive and less expensive with one simple reform: Automatic Voter Registration. (“AVR”)

We came close to passing AVR at the end of the 2019 legislative session. The Legislature made a public promise that at the earliest moment in 2020 leaders of both houses would pass AVR. On January 9, 2020 their very first day back in session the State Senate held to their promise and passed AVR. What happened in the Assembly? The AVR bill is still not amended and they have NOT moved the bill for a vote! What is their problem?

The AVR is a simple, groundbreaking solution for New York. To our Assembly, we New Yorkers say, “do your job and pass the Automatic Voter Registration Bill now.”

Respectfully,

Karen Sevell Greenbaum

Croton-on-Hudson, NY