Letter to the Editor: Town Clerk Candidate Fitzgerald-Bernard Presents Her Qualifications

Greetings fellow Town of Cortlandt residents,

It is with much excitement that I write to you. I am Kylie Fitzgerald-Bernard, a fourth generation Town of Cortlandt resident, who is ready to work for our wonderful community as your next Town Clerk. My Husband Derek and I have been married for four years and are the proud parents of our beautiful daughter, Brinkley, who is 21 months old.

I am a graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School. While I was in high school, I was a four year varsity athlete, competing in soccer, lacrosse, track and field. I graduated Cum-Laude from the Fashion Institute of Technology, with my bachelors degree in advertising and marketing communications.

Right out of college I started working at Century 21 Department Stores. As a corporate retail executive, I have assisted chief level executives by managing multi million dollar budgets, organizing & filing confidential paperwork, developing vendor relationships, and working with city agencies to obtain proper permits for special events. Most importantly, I’ve always treated all of my colleagues, vendors, and clients with the utmost respect. All of these skills and experiences make me an ideal candidate for Town Clerk.

One of my biggest passions is giving back to people in need in the Town of Cortlandt through my family’s charity, the Thomas D. Fitzgerald III Memorial Fund, which provides financial aid to families battling life threatening illnesses.

This organization was started by my parents Thomas and Lisa after we lost my brother, Thomas, to Medulloblastoma, a rare form of childhood brain cancer, in 2003. Through this experience, I have seen first hand how special the Town of Cortlandt is – rallying behind community members when they need support the most. I will never forget how this community supported my family during one of the most challenging times in our lives.

I am enthusiastically running as part of the Cortlandt United slate of candidates. We have been fully endorsed by the Republican and Conservative Parties. I share the slate with Laurie Ryan for Town Supervisor, Warren Smith for Town Board, Tom Walsh for Town Board, Peter Marengo for Receiver of Taxes, and Robert Chapnick for Town Justice.

The Town Clerk’s office is an office not driven by a political agenda. It is an office that proudly serves all of the residents of the Town of Cortlandt without any bias. Once elected, I will ensure that it stays this way. That the Town Clerk’s office will have service with a smile, will act with a sense of urgency for all requests, and will stay open during regular business hours to service this great community.

The Town of Cortlandt has always been home to my Husband and I, we are so happy we are able to continue to live and raise our daughter here. It’s not the town that makes the community, but the people who live here. I would be honored to serve the community that has always been home to me.

Sincerely,

Kylie Fitzgerald-Bernard

Cortlandt