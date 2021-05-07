Letter to the Editor: Roger Battacharia for OUFSD BOE

I am writing in support of Roger Battacharia for the Ossining Union Free School District (OUFSD) Board of Education (BOE). I have known Roger for several years. He is actively involved in our community through various community service initiatives. Roger is also an actively serving member of the recreation committee of the Village of Briarcliff Manor. He currently has a daughter in Ossining High School and a son in middle school. Roger possesses detailed knowledge of the district and has a vested interest in improving student achievement and engagement. He is aware of the socioeconomic and academic challenges in our district. He recognizes the students and educators as his top priority and will examine school practices, with the goal of benefiting the students and sustaining high levels of achievement for all students.

Shifting and challenging demographics call for strong leadership and sound decision-making policies and procedures. I believe Roger would be instrumental in developing these, which would be favorable to the goals of the BOE and the OUFSD. He is action oriented, results driven, and possesses a fiscally disciplined approach, an approach supported by facts and data. He listens to the needs of our community, builds consensus with them and turns it into action. His collaborative nature would make him a valuable team player in developing a healthy working relationship with the community, superintendent, administrators and teachers. Our community needs someone who will listen to the needs of all parents and community members. Our community needs someone who will work collaboratively with everyone to produce excellent results for our schools.

Above all, Roger is humble, kind and approachable, qualities which are invaluable to a member representing the school district and community. He is receptive to different points of view and listens without prejudice.

Without any reservations, I endorse Roger Battacharia for the OUFSD BOE.

Sincerely,

Jolanta D. Tremaroli

(mother of OHS graduates, ‘18 and ‘20)