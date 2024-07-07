Ossining’s Nate Flower Directs Reading of New Play ‘The Old Man on the Ice’

Safehouse: The Axial Playwrights Series of readings of original plays by metro area playwrights will present The Old Man on the Ice by Tara Meddaugh on Saturday, July 13, at 4 PM in Pleasantville. In the cast is River Journal Editorial Director Bruce Apar.

The play follows the journey of three men who discover a stranger trapped on a half-frozen lake. One tries desperately to save him from his harrowing fate, only to find that his well-intended actions trigger consequences that alter the lives of the trio forever.

The work of Meddaugh, a multiple-award-winning playwright whose plays have been produced worldwide, was most recently seen in a weekend of sellout performances of The Victory Garden Plays at Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) in Ossining.

The play will be followed by a talk-back with Meddaugh, led by the reading’s director, Axial Associate Artistic Director Nate Flower (Ossining), and Axial Artistic Director Cady McClain, a three-time Emmy-winning actor and a director.

The cast includes Missy Flower* (Ossining), Giovannni Pucci (Congers), Tom Ryan*, Ruben Caballero (Brooklyn), Lev Herskovitz, Bruce Apar* (Yorktown Heights), and Jessica Valente (Brewster). Stage directions will be read by Anne Hammond* (* Axial Ensemble Members).

Suggested donation is $20; $10 for students — or all may pay what they wish. The Safehouse reading will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Ave., Pleasantville.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

TARA MEDDAUGH

Meddaugh’s dark comedies, allegories, children’s theater and heightened dramas have been performed around the world. Her plays and monologues have been published by Smith & Kraus, YouthPLAYS, Oxford Press South Africa, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA), Limelight, and Meriweather, with several inclusions in Best 10-Minute Plays and Best Stage Monologues anthologies.

Select awards include the Sloan Screenwriting Fellowship, the Arts Alive Recovery NY Regrant Award, the Shubert Fellowship in Dramatic Writing and the Bradford Gromelski Jury Award. Meddaugh has script-consulted on several animation and VR projects and has taught playwriting at theaters, colleges, and schools. She holds an MFA in Dramatic Writing from Carnegie Mellon University and is a member of The Dramatists Guild. Meddaugh lives in Harrison, N.Y. tarameddaugh.com.

ABOUT SAFEHOUSE: THE PLAYWRIGHTS SERIES

The SAFEHOUSE program was created and developed by Axial Artistic Director Cady McClain, playwright and Artistic Director of Shades Repertory Theater Samuel Harps, Axial Associate Artistic Director/director Nate Flower, and playwright Evelyn Mertens.

ABOUT AXIAL THEATRE

Axial Theater is an ensemble-based not-for-profit theater company currently in its 24th season. We are dedicated to supporting the professional development of playwrights and actors through presenting staged workshops, development readings, and full productions. axialtheatre.org

# # #