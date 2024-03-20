Letter to the Editor: Peekskill Rotary to Host Make-A-Wish Event

I am extremely excited for this special fundraiser benefiting the Make-A- Wish Foundation. This is the first time I can remember our club participating in this type of fundraiser and Marisol Jimenez has done an incredible job organizing this event from the start.

Make-A-Wish is a tremendous organization that provides wishes to children with critical illnesses. The hope is the recipient of the wish will be encouraged to continue to fight past what ails them and give them hope when they may be feeling hopeless.

We are trying to raise money to help a local child receive a wish. Each wish approximately costs $10,000 so we really hope the community rallies for this event.

The event itself will take place at Cortlandt Colonial Restaurant 5714 Albany Post Road Cortlandt Manor from 12:30 to 4:30pm on April 6. Tickets are $75 per person which pays for food and open bar. There will be a DJ, dance performances and a silent auction with tremendous prizes.

Seating is limited so get your tickets early. Everybody is welcome to attend and have a great time for a worthy cause. If for some reason you are unable to attend and would still like to contribute, we will take monetary donations to the Peekskill Rotary Club Foundation. All proceeds from this event will be going to Make-A-Wish.

I hope to see many of you there.

Peekskill Rotary President, Richard Swann