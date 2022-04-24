For the Local Good

Letter to the Editor: Local Help for Ukrainian Refugees

April 24, 2022

Greenburgh has the 2nd largest Ukrainian population in Westchester. If readers know of refugees from the Ukraine who need medical care they should reach out to the Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center which has started to help refugees. I have already  referred a few refugees from Ukraine  to the Health Center and everyone who reached out to me  has received efficient, caring help from the terrific team of administrators, Doctors and medical providers.

The Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center is located at 295 Knollwood Road, White Plains (almost across from the Greenburgh Library). The phone number is 914 989 7600.   They have worked with the town -giving residents boosters, vaccines, outdoor flu shots during the pandemic.  And – they hope to obtain a grant so they can make housecalls to their elderly, disabled population.  The Health Center is amazing, they have never disappointed.

The Health Center is also happy to help others. Afghan, South American refugees and immigrants will also receive caring attention. All they have to do is ask for help.  Please spread the word about this wonderful organization.

Refugees from anywhere in the world who are temporarily relocating to NY should call 1-855-355-5777 and mention their refugee status for coverage.

I am happy to help anyone cut through red tape and can also be reached at pfeiner@greenburghny.com or 914-438-1343 (cell).

Paul Feiner
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

