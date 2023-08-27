For the Local Good

Letter to the Editor: Join the Greenburgh Diaper Dash

August 27, 2023

If you are a parent or grandparent of a child two years or under, you are invited to  enter your future Olympic champ in our pre-Olympic Greenburgh diaper dash on Sunday, September 3rd at 10:30 AM. The race is open to residents and non-residents of Greenburgh. There is a $10 registration fee per child.

The event will be held at the Greenburgh AF Veteran pool-the interactive pool grassy area on Heatherdell Road, Ardsley. Only those who are two and under, walkers and crawlers can compete. There will be a race for crawlers and another for walkers/runners.

Cheer on your child or grandchild as they make their way to the finish line. We ask that two adults be present during the race. For crawlers age 2 and under: Code 0903-1. For walkers age 2 and under: Code 0903-2.  You can register online or in person: www.greenburghny.com/parks. Call Noel Broccoli for more info: 914-989-1812. You can also call me at 914-438-1343 with any questions.

In 17 or 18 years when your child is applying to college and is seeking a sports scholarship – having gotten their start at the Greenburgh diaper dash could be helpful!  This is also a great opportunity for young families to meet other your parents with small children. Earlier this year Greenburgh was named by FORTUNE Magazine as the 9th best place in the United States for families. This event is just one of the many programs we have for families to enjoy.

Paul Feiner
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

