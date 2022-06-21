Letter to the Editor: Galef Throws Her Support Behind Levenberg

Dear Editor:

I am proud to endorse Dana Levenberg for New York State Assembly. Dana Levenberg gets things done. She has the work ethic, character, and experience to lead on the important issues we face as a state. She will lead on the environment, having done so as Ossining Town Supervisor. She will lead on reproductive rights, having done so as my chief of staff. She is sensitive to our economic anxieties, having kept Ossining below the tax cap. She is compassionate, founding the Ossining Micro Fund to give our neighbors a helping hand. She will be a tireless advocate for our children, building off her years on the Ossining School Board. Dana has both the breadth and depth of experience to make an excellent Assemblywoman.

What distinguishes Dana is her approach. She is collaborative, bringing together subject matter experts and community leaders to build consensus on divisive issues. Dana listens to feedback and is constantly thinking about what her constituents think and how a given policy will impact the people she serves. In every capacity she has served Dana is motivated by a desire to help improve lives. On day one in Albany, she will do just that.

Dana is perfectly suited to lead on the next generation of challenges we confront, including gun safety and the transition to clean energy sources. Dana’s fluency on the issues, dedication to her constituents, and strong moral compass make her the obvious choice for New York State Assembly. Join me in voting for Dana during early voting or on election day, June 28th.

Sandy Galef

NYS Assemblywoman, 95th District