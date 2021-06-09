Letter to the Editor: Feiner Supports Veterans

I urge all democrats to join me in voting for Paul Feiner for re-election as Greenburgh Town Supervisor on June 22nd or on early voting days (June 12-20).

Paul is a constant advocate, supporter and true friend to the Military Veterans in Greenburgh. He started the Greenburgh Veterans Living History Project interviewing over 150 Veterans highlighting the stories of our local Heroes. Paul was instrumental in the creation of the beautiful Veterans Memorial Park at DeSanti Plaza. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of our Disabled Veterans for better healthcare, transportation, and access to benefits. He has started workshops to assist our Veterans in submitting service related claims to the VA. And now Paul is working with our committee helping veterans to find affordable housing in our community. “Thank You” Paul for all you do “Every Day” for our Veterans. Hugh McAuley, Veterans Advisory Committee.

Submitted by:

Hugh McAuley

Hartsdale, NY