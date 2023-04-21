Letter to the Editor: Endorsement for Rob Melstein – Ossining School Board

I enthusiastically support Rob Melstein in his candidacy for the Ossining School Board.

I have known Rob since I graduated from Ossining High School eight years ago. He has the experience, community involvement and temperament to advocate for students, staff and all Ossining taxpayers.

Rob will be able to apply pragmatic and common-sense approaches to issues and deliver results for our children. While I was a trustee on the Ossining School Board from 2019-2022, I observed Rob attending many Board meetings. He is collaborative, highly engaged and has a good understanding of school district issues,

As the parent of a young child who attends school in the district, Rob will be fully invested for years to come. I trust him tosupport important school board efforts around improving reading, writing, math and financial literacies, expanding skilled trades education and maintain fiscal responsibility.

The Ossining Teachers Association, the union representing over 400 teachers and staff in the Ossining School District, has endorsed Rob which shows our wonderful educators also trust Rob to do what’s best for our schools.

I know Rob also engages with the community outside of our schools, as an AYSO soccer coach, JCYS baseball coach and an Ossining Recreation Center basketball coach – I personally observed him do a great job with the kids, as I too was a basketball coach this season.

You can learn more about Rob and his platform on his websiteRobforBOE.com or RobforBOE on Facebook.

Please remember to come out on May 16 to Ossining High School to vote for Rob Melstein as a trustee for Ossining School Board.

Aaron Spring

Former Trustee, Ossining School Board