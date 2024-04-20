Letter to the Editor: Don’t Miss the Greenburgh Artist Market

Over 40 local artists will be participating in an artist market on Saturday April 27th from 10 AM to 4 PM at Richard Presser Park in Hartsdale. Richard Presser Park is located off of Central Ave -just minutes away from the new Barnes & Noble store. The market is inspired by the successful Armonk Outdoor show. In case of rain the event will take place on April 28th.

The artists will be showcasing their artwork and products, which include pottery, painting, jewelry, woodworking, stained glass, ceramics, collages, floral and fiber arts, hand-crafted lotions, and upcycled art. Each artist will have interactive activities to engage the market attendees. This event is suitable for all ages, and there will be two food trucks available to snack from – Road Grub Mobile and Mr. Softee ice cream.

Come and enjoy the Market, learn about a craft, and grab a gift for Mother’s Day or Teacher Appreciation. We expect the cherry trees to be in full blossom. And, after the market enjoy some of the new stores and restaurants located in Hartsdale and Greenburgh.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor