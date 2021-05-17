Letters

Letter to the Editor: Crossling Deserves Second Term on Ossining Board of Ed

May 17, 2021
Katherin Crossling

I strongly endorse Katherin Crossling for a second term as Ossining Union Free School District Board of Education Trustee.

I first met Katherin in her professional capacity when we both appeared as counsel for different parties in a matter pending before the Westchester County Supreme  Court. I was immediately impressed with Katherin’s advocacy skills in the courtroom, her attention to detail, and her commitment to her client. She was prepared for court and had done her research. She was respectful to the Court  and to her adversaires.  She was able to negotiate without compromising the needs of her client.

I was pleased when Katherin ran for and was elected to the Ossining Union Free School District Board of Education in 2018 and I have observed her bring that same skill set that I observed in court  to advocate for Ossining students and taxpayers over the last three years. She has been a fierce advocate for our children and has helped lead the district through the novel challenges that the community has faced over the last 17 months. I have  watched her in action over hours and hours of BOE meetings via Zoom and Youtube. She is always prepared and asks thoughtful questions. She provides solutions to district problems.

I am so appreciative that Katherin is willing to stay the course and continue to volunteer as a trustee for another three years. I will show my appreciation by voting for Katherin on May 18th and encourage the Ossining Union Free School District community to join me in supporting her at the polls.

Ruth Ragan
Ossining

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Letter to the Editor: Mangiamele and Crossling for Ossining Board of Ed

Ossining Innovates! + WEDC Launch Cohort 3 of Inclusive Entrepreneurship Accelerator

National Group Recognizes Two Local Music Education Departments

Letter to the Editor: Katherin Crossling for Ossining School Board

About the Author: User Submitted