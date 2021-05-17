Letter to the Editor: Crossling Deserves Second Term on Ossining Board of Ed

I strongly endorse Katherin Crossling for a second term as Ossining Union Free School District Board of Education Trustee.

I first met Katherin in her professional capacity when we both appeared as counsel for different parties in a matter pending before the Westchester County Supreme Court. I was immediately impressed with Katherin’s advocacy skills in the courtroom, her attention to detail, and her commitment to her client. She was prepared for court and had done her research. She was respectful to the Court and to her adversaires. She was able to negotiate without compromising the needs of her client.

I was pleased when Katherin ran for and was elected to the Ossining Union Free School District Board of Education in 2018 and I have observed her bring that same skill set that I observed in court to advocate for Ossining students and taxpayers over the last three years. She has been a fierce advocate for our children and has helped lead the district through the novel challenges that the community has faced over the last 17 months. I have watched her in action over hours and hours of BOE meetings via Zoom and Youtube. She is always prepared and asks thoughtful questions. She provides solutions to district problems.

I am so appreciative that Katherin is willing to stay the course and continue to volunteer as a trustee for another three years. I will show my appreciation by voting for Katherin on May 18th and encourage the Ossining Union Free School District community to join me in supporting her at the polls.

Ruth Ragan

Ossining