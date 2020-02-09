Letter to the Editor – Bike Lanes

In less than two months the NYS Legislature will approve the budget. It’s my hope that funding will be included for a bike path on Route 119 from the North and South County trails to the Mario Cuomo bridge. This exciting new bikeway/pedestrian walkway will make it possible for Westchester and Rockland pedestrians and cyclists to get to the other side of the river without a motor vehicle.

A bicycle lane will be opening on the new bridge within months. Unfortunately, it’s not very safe for cyclists to get to the bridge -unless they are experienced riders. Route119 is a very busy state road that will be used to get to the bridge.- lots of traffic. We’ve had bicycle accidents on Route 119 in the past –including a fatal accident closer to the County Center (there is a ghost bicycle at the scene of the accident to remind cyclists and motorists of the dangers). The town of Greenburgh recently experienced 8 pedestrian accidents, 3 of them fatalities. Recently, an Ardsley HS student and parent lost their lives in a dangerous motor vehicle accident on a state road (wrong way drive). We have to be proactive -and not wait for a tragedy before we take action.

Bicycle enthusiasts are very excited about the new bike path on the bridge. We would be more excited if there would be a safe way to get to and from the bridge. A bike path on 119 from the South and North County trails would enable cyclists to bike from the Bronx and Putnam County lines (South and North County trails) to Rockland safely.

This proposed bike lane is located in Greenburgh. However- it will be used by tourists and cyclists from all over the world since the bike path is expected to become a destination location- similar to thevery successful walkway over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie. Another reason why this bike path is so needed. Please contact your state legislators and the Governor. Urge them to consider funding for this bike path.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor