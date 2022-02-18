Letter to the Editor: Alternatives to Con Edison

Dear Editor,

When the Town of Ossining became one of the first municipalities in Westchester County to participate in 100% Green Community Choice Aggregation, we sought to decrease our carbon footprint while also saving residents money by pooling our consumer power and negotiating a competitive rate. At the very least, the contract featured fixed rates, making energy bills more predictable. This past month, the value of having a fixed rate has been made clearer by the huge spike in energy bills faced by Con Edison customers. I share the concerns of other lawmakers currently inquiring into Con Edison’s business practices and hope that the company brings customers’ rates down quickly.

In the meantime, however, I strongly recommend that residents who opted out of the Westchester Power plan consider opting back in. Rates per kilowatt hour (kWh) for Westchester Power’s 100% renewable plan were less than half of the average Con Edison standard rate in January (7.41 cents per kWh vs. 16.90 cents per kWh). You can change your supplier at any time, and the current contract’s rates remain in effect through June 30, 2022. Visit www.sustainablewestchester.org/wp to learn more and enroll, or call Sustainable Westchester at (914) 242-4725.

Sincerely,

Dana Levenberg

Supervisor, Town of Ossining