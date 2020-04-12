A Voter’s Message to Candidate Carlucci

Dear Editor:

I recently received two separate phone calls from campaign solicitors, working for State Senator David Carlucci, now running for Congress seeking Nita Lowey’s seat [serving District 17].

I took the calls, and politely but firmly asked the callers, “Do you know that for ten years Carlucci led a block of Democrats in Albany to vote along side Republicans in the State Senate to defeat many Democratic bills? Please tell Mr. Carlucci, he should spend another ten years in Albany, acting like a Democrat, before he runs for the U.S. Congress. Let him build trust with voters that he is a true Democrat. Right now, he is not trusted.”

I asked the caller to relay the message to Carlucci.

There are a number of well qualified candidates for Congress in New York’s 17th District. I would urge voters to find and vote for a candidate who can beat Carlucci in the June 23 primary election.

We do not need to send a turncoat to represent us in Washington, D.C.

Rhoda Elison Hirsch

Ossining, N.Y.