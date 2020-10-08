Croton-on-Hudson

Have Your Say – A Shout-Out to the Lifesaving Work of Lifeguards  

October 8, 2020
When not lifeguarding, Gerard Cavaluzzi is general counsel for Kennedy Jenks Consultants.

I just read the September 2020 edition of River Journal, and I am quite disappointed in the characterization that was implied relating to lifeguarding in the article on page 2 [Journal Entries]. 

I  think it is great that a Cortlandt teen worked as an intern at [NewYork-Presbyterian] hospital.  

Lifeguards also rose to the occasion this summer, and also functioned in a critical role as essential workers. We staffed the beaches and pools in a safe and healthy manner, allowing residents to enjoy the summer at a time when recreation was sorely needed.  

I have worked for more than 30 years as a lifeguard and have been proud to mentor many teens who have continued to use their skills responsibly throughout their careers.  

I urge you in the next edition to highlight one of our lifeguards.  

I hope that you reflect on this feedback and consider it.  

Thank you.
Gerard Cavaluzzi
Croton-on-Hudson
Senior Lifeguard Supervisor, Oakland Beach (Rye) 

We hear you, Gerard, and are happy to publicly thank your profession by highlighting you here. Keep up the great work.—Ed.    

 

 

