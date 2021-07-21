Timothy Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer Prize

Will Share New York Times Public Service Award

Timothy M. Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service journalism coverage of the Coronavirus by the New York Times. He will share the award with members of many departments at the paper.

Facciola was part of the New York Times’ multi-department, in-depth and data-heavy coverage of the pandemic. In its announcement on June 11, the Pulitzer board called The Times’s coverage “courageous, prescient and sweeping.”

Facciola’s work on Times articles on nursing homes, U.S. colleges and universities, and its national map were included in the 15-story package that the paper ultimately submitted to the Pulitzer board for consideration. The Public Service award is considered the most prestigious of the awards in the journalism category.