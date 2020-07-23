Arts & Culture

Thomas F. Comiskey’s “The East Village Mafia” 

July 23, 2020

 

Birthplace of Beat poetry, avant-garde art, alternative rock music – and racketeering.

Thomas Comiskey of Scarborough had a 33-year career as an attorney at the New York City Department of Investigation. From 19531990 he lived on East 14th Street, at the northern boundary of Manhattan’s East Village.  

Fascinated by local history, his neighborhood, and the long-forgotten Italian community with Mafia ties in the East Village, he devoted himself, after his retirement, to research.  

The result is The East Village Mafiaa book that explores the powerful Manhattan Mafia enclave that shaped organized crime for seven decades. It is available as an eBook or paperback at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. 

Few New Yorkers are aware that the tenements and storefronts of the East Village — famous for Beat poetry, avant-garde art and alternative rock music — were a stronghold of Mafia racketeering, intrigue and treachery for almost 70 years.  

From the 1920s to 1990, mob icons like Charles “Lucky” Luciano, Joe “the Boss”Masseriaand Joseph Bonanno, and their underbosses and capos, lived in or frequented the East Village.  

There they planned and perpetrated headline-grabbing murders, international heroin trafficking, counterfeiting, extortion, gambling, and loansharking. 

MAFIA COMMISSION
Joseph Bonanno was the founder and boss of the Bonanno crime family and an original member of the Mafia Commission formed in 1931, after Lucky Luciano enlisted Jewish gangsters to assassinate Bonanno’s boss, Salvatore Maranzano.  

Some believe that Joseph Bonanno, a traditional Sicilian who allegedly disdained the drug trade, was the model for Vito Corleone in The Godfather 

Joe Bonanno’s Manhattan headquarters was the Shoreview Social Club at 413-15 East 12th Street. His son Salvatore “Bill” Bonanno grew up to be a capo and, in 1964, consigliere for his father’s crime family.  

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Moonlight Marine Custom Builds Front Row Seats 

Lakeland’s Dr. George Stone Calls It a Decade  

Irvington Class of 2020 Feted with Drive-Through Celebration 

My 47-Year Journey to the Cuomo Bridge Bike Path 

About the Author: AAA User Submitted