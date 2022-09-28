Welcome to Tarrytown Mural Adorns Kaldenberg Place

Tarrytown has been working through our Tarrytown Placemaking Advisory Committee, a group of motivated and inspired volunteers who have experience in urban planning, the arts and business, appointed by the Board of Trustees to find ways to improve our Downtown and make it more beautiful and welcoming for everyone. Their mission in general is to focus on elevating special places around the Village and the Downtown by making them attractive places for people to visit and travel to.

After issuing an open bid for artists this past Spring, the committee reviewed and selected local artist Tim Grajek for our first mural here in the Village. The work was also reviewed and supported by Mayor Karen Brown, Trustee Paul Rinaldi and the rest of the Board of Trustees, as well as the Tarrytown Architectural Review Board.

The direction given to Mr. Grajek was to capture many of the local historic sites and attractions that make Tarrytown special, strengthening the connection between people and the places they share to make this first mural project our “Welcome to Tarrytown” piece.

Said Trustee Paul Rinaldi, “We all agreed that the mural should communicate an inviting and welcoming message keeping it non-partisan and non-sectarian, and acknowledging the history and diversity of the Village.

We are thankful to have the cooperation of the property owner Tommy Chan who worked with us to help make this nice addition to our Downtown as another facet of what makes people love to visit, live and work in Tarrytown.

The mural is being funded through $2,500 funding from the Village, matched by $2,500 from a local individual donor, with the balance of $5,000 coming from local contributions and fund raising efforts, to meet the total cost for the art work of $10,000.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for October 24th at 6:00 PM and immediately following, a celebration at Horsefeathers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.