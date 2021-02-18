Vaccination Survey (Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow) and Concerns About Local Vaccine Distribution

Village Vaccine Survey

Today, the Villages of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown issued a joint survey to better understand COVID-19 vaccination proliferation within our communities. By gathering this data on the process to date, they hope to better position themselves for pop-up vaccination locations in Tarrytown and/or Sleepy Hollow. The survey is only 6 questions and should take less than 2 minutes of your time. The survey is anonymous and can be taken by residents of both the Villages of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown.

Whether you are interested in the vaccine or not, we ask that you take this survey. Please respond no later than Friday, February 26th 12pm.

Any questions regarding the survey can be directed to Administrator@tarrytowngov.com (Tarrytown) or agiaccio@sleepyhollowny.org (Sleepy Hollow).

Survey Links

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2YR3QP

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2YR3QP?lang=es

Frustration with Vaccine Roll-Out

We need NYS to step up and allow pharmacies to administer vaccines to those under 65 with co morbidities. Governor Cuomo had previously announced that New Yorker’s under 65 with medical illnesses are eligible for a vaccine. But, they can’t get the vaccines at pharmacies–making it difficult for those with medical problems to get the vaccine. The Governor should issue an executive order directing pharmacies to issue vaccines to everyone eligible for the vaccinations. People with brain cancer, lung issues, MS, Cerebral Palsy, heart problems need the vaccines and NYS is making it very difficult for them to get an appointment. It’s disgraceful.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh NY Town Supervisor