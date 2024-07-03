For the Local Good

Veterans Banner Program for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

July 3, 2024

Eagle Scout Dylan Smith is working with the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow to coordinate a Veterans Military Banner program to honor our residents’ beloved Veterans, Active-Duty, Reserve, and National Guard members with beautiful military banners displayed in our community. This is our way of saying “Thank You” to the brave men and women of our great United States military.

The banners can be ordered any time over the next several months, and will be hung in both Villages in the month of November in time for Veterans Day. To order a banner to recognize a military service member, residents can go to the Military Tribute Banners website and select the Village where you would like your banner to be hung. Be sure to find a high-resolution photo of your family member, and follow all of the guidance to ensure a beautiful banner in their honor:

https://militarytributebanners.org/new-york/tarrytown-ny-landing-page.html

For more information, please contact the Village Administrator: administrator@tarrytownny.gov.

