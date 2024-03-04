Tarrytown Y Cheer Team Needs Help to Get to National Tournament

The Family YMCA at Tarrytown, under the direction of Cindy Guzman, started its YMCA Elite All-Stars Cheer program a few months before the pandemic. Now, for the second year in a row, the team won a spot in the most prestigious invitational in the sport of Cheer: an opportunity to compete at the Nationals which will be held May 2-5, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Disney, in Orlando, FL. Participation at Nationals, called the Summit for All-Star Cheer Programs, is by invitation only, and it is a testament to how hard the YMCA athletes and their coach have worked.

This competition is a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these girls, aged 8 to 16. They will compete against the best squads in the country. They will have the opportunity to make lasting connections with girls from across the country and be exposed to college scouts and potential scholarships. But the high cost of participation in this competition could cause the Y Cheer squad to miss those opportunities.

80% of the Cheer squad families are eligible for financial assistance and will be challenged to cover the total travel and lodging expenses needed to make this opportunity a reality for their young athletes.

While the team, staff and families did everything they could to raise funds last year to send the team to the competition, they fell short of their goal and the team was not able to compete at the Nationals in 2023. They are hoping to create a different outcome for their young athletes in 2024!

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Tarrytown YMCA Elite All-Stars Cheer squad, scan the QR code below or visit the YMCA website.