Tarrytown Duck Derby & Healthy Kids Day Set for April 29

The 16th annual Tarrytown Rotary Rubber Duck Derby and YMCA Healthy Kids Day will be held Saturday, April 29th at Patriots Park from 11 – 3. Thank you to our presenting sponsors: Kendal on Hudson and Phelps Northwell.

This year’s event will bring some new vendors, Legoland and Duck Donuts. The Rotary Club will race 2,000+ rubber ducks over 6 heats. Follow the rubber ducks down the stream to the finish line. Last year, the Rotary Club ran out of rubber ducks to adopt but not to worry. This year they have 2400 rubber ducks for adoption. Grand Prize $1500.

You can adopt your rubber ducks at www.tarrytownrotary.org. You don’t have to be present to win. The YMCA’s Healthy Kids day will provide music, games, bouncy houses, and food trucks. This year’s food trucks include Jimmy’s Soft Serve, Wanna Empanda, Cousins Maine Lobster , and Hope Hose BBQ. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and stay and enjoy the festivities. The Rotary Club’s Costumed Ducks will be on hand for photos. Look for their nest overlooking the stream.

YMCA bracelets are available at www.ymcatarrytown.org All proceeds from the Rotary Rubber Duck Derby go back to the community in the form of grants and scholarships. Follow us on Facebook.

See you Saturday, April 29th