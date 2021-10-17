Tarrytown Candidates Forum Scheduled for Sunday October 17

The League of Women Voters and Mothers Out Front announce that they will co-sponsor a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for mayor and trustee in the Village of Tarrytown.

The Forum will be conducted via a Zoom webinar on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The mayoral candidates will appear from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the trustee candidates from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The public can register to view the Forum at http://bit.ly/tarryCF. A live Spanish translation will be available to attendees.

Attendees will not participate in the Forum but can submit questions in advance at the time of registration. Questions can also be submitted to lwvr-cf@gmail.com. The deadline to submit questions is Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 12:00 noon. Questions will be reviewed by a committee of League members and Tarrytown residents who will submit them to the moderator of the Forum. Questions may be combined with others on a similar topic.

There are three candidates in the mayoral race: current trustees Karen Brown (D, Tarrytown United), and Douglas Zollo (Village Alliance); and Paul Janos (Preserve our Village). The Democratic and Tarrytown United candidates for trustee are David Kim (incumbent), Rebecca N. McGovern (incumbent), and Effie G. Phillips-Staley. The Preserve Our Village candidates for trustee are Stanley Friedlander, Monica Reyes-Grajales, and Mark Weinstein. The Village Alliance candidates for trustee are Peter Bartolacci, Ida Doctor, and Terence Murphy.