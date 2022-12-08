SAVE SANTA! A New Holiday Tradition comes to the Tarrytown Music Hall

A new interactive holiday mystery play premieres at the Tarrytown Music Hall December 22-24

SAVE SANTA!, a new holiday mystery play by Sleepy Hollow playwright, director and educator Peter Royston, will premiere at the Tarrytown Music Hall with performances on December 22nd, 23rd and 24th.

Created for fun lovers, families and kids of all ages, SAVE SANTA! is enriching and full of adventure. Santa has been taken away by the grumpy Krampus Monster and Mrs. Claus enlists the audience to help find him. With Mrs. Claus, audiences will move from room to room in the beautiful old Music H all and in each room they’ll meet another character from holiday folklore around the world: La Befana, the Italian Christmas Witch! The mischievous Yule Lads from Iceland, and their mother, Gryla. The Mari Lwyd, the Ghost Horse from Wales. And of course, the grumpy Krampus himself. Myth and Mystery lovers are welcome. Audience members are part of the action, solving puzzles and riddles to help find Santa.

For tickets and more information: tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=2667