RiverArts & Tarrytown Music Hall to Present Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company on October 21st  

RiverArts and the Tarrytown Music Hall will be co-presenting Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE this October. Following the success of last year’s performance featuring Ballet Hispánico, RiverArts remains dedicated to bringing exceptional performing arts organizations to the Rivertowns. Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE will perform one night only on Saturday, October 21st at the historic Tarrytown Music Hall. Ticket prices range from $35-$65 for this dance program.

Date – Saturday, October 21

Venue – Tarrytown Music Hall; 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY

Showtime – Curtain at 7:30pm; Doors open at 6:45pm

Tickets – Starting at $35; tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/EVIDENCE23

The program will include Upside Down, March, and Grace; all choreographed by Ronald K. Brown. The run time for the entire program will be 90-minutes.

Artistic Director of EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, Ronald K. Brown stated, “I am truly excited to share the work of EVIDENCE with the RiverArts and Tarrytown community this fall with this program of some of the company’s most loved works.”

For the last decade, RiverArts has provided access to world-class dance companies for residents of the Rivertowns. RiverArts Dance Concert Producer & Artistic Director Maxine Sherman shares, “I am ecstatic to share this incredible program with the Rivertowns communities. We are preparing for a vibrant evening with this award-winning company.”

RiverArts Executive Director, Josh Suniewick stated, “It’s a pleasure to do another co-presentation alongside Tarrytown Music Hall. The response for last year’s dance concert was amazing and we are honored to be able to connect local audiences with such a high-caliber group.”

About Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Established in 1985 by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, seamlessly integrates traditional African dance with spoken word and contemporary choreography. The Brooklyn based group aims to promote understanding of the human experience into the African Diaspora through dance and storytelling and to provide sensory connections to history and tradition through music, movement, and spoken word—leading deeper into issues of spirituality, community responsibility and liberation.

Through their work, EVIDENCE provides a unique perspective of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. Using the power of movement, Brown emphasizes the significance of community within African American culture and introduces audiences to the captivating splendor of traditional African forms and rhythms. Additionally, he is an advocate for fostering growth of the African American dance community and has been a vital force in encouraging young dancers to explore choreography and developing careers in dance.