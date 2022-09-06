RiverArts & Tarrytown Music Hall Present Ballet Hispánico – Saturday, October 1st

RiverArts launches its 60th season this fall, with its co-presentation with Tarrytown Music Hall of Ballet Hispánico. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Ballet Hispánico will perform one night only on Saturday October 1st at the historic Tarrytown Music Hall. Ticket prices range from $25 to $100 for this three-dance program.

Date – Saturday, October 1

Venue – Tarrytown Music Hall; 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY

Showtime – Curtain at 7:30pm

Special Feature – salsa dance party at the Music Hall following the concert; admission to salsa dance party included with purchase of Premier Ticket ($100)

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org

The program will include Línea Recta, which was choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and premiered at the Apollo Theater in November 2016; Con Brazos Abiertos, which was choreographed by Michelle Manzanales and premiered at The Joyce Theater in April 2017; and Club Havana, which was choreographed by Pedro Ruiz and premiered at The Joyce Theater in 2000. The entire program will run just over 90 minutes and there will be two short breaks in between each of the dances.

Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director, Eduardo Vilaro stated, “I am thrilled to bring the magic of Ballet Hispánico to the Tarrytown Music Hall and Rivertowns, my home. The evening is an exciting journey through some of our beloved Latin American cultural influences. From the Spanish passion of Flamenco to the Afro Cuban Rhythms of the Caribbean. A true experience of one of America’s Cultural treasures!”

For over more than a decade, RiverArts has presented a world-class dance company to Rivertown audiences annually, with a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. Regarding the return of these concerts, RiverArts Dance Concert Producer & Artistic Director Maxine Sherman said, “RiverArts is thrilled to announce the return to our annual Dance Concert. Over the past several years, we have missed being able to offer this concert to our Rivertown audiences and are excited to be able to connect these audiences with the extremely talented Ballet Hispánico.”

RiverArts Executive Director, Josh Suniewick had this to say, “In addition to just the awesome opportunity of a cultural icon like Ballet Hispánico perform in our community, we are excited to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month with this presentation. Bringing together art with history is a great opportunity to recognize the contribution of Hispanic cultures and connect our communities.” Suniewick continued, “Being able to do this in the historic and beautiful Tarrytown Music Hall adds even more gravitas to what promises to be a memorable night of dance for all.”

Premier ticket holders will have access to a post-concert salsa dance party with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director, Eduardo Vilaro and company. Light refreshments and drinks will be served as well as salsa dance tips.