Op-Ed: Sleepy Hollow-Tarrytown Complete Count Committee (In English and Spanish)

Wondering what YOU can do to help our villages get back to normal?

Take 10 minutes and fill out your census.

Why? Fewer than 1/3 of residents have responded.

We lose $2,500 in government funding each year for the next ten years for each uncounted resident, money we will need to get our schools, roads, health care, businesses and community back up and running.

Who should respond? Every single household so that every resident of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, regardless of citizenship status, is counted.

How to respond? Online at www.my2020census.gov or by phone –

English: 844-330-2020. Spanish: 844-468-2020. Portuguese: 844-474-2020. TTD for hard of hearing: 844-467-2020. You don’t even need your 12-digit census ID.

And if you haven’t responded yet, you’ll soon receive a paper copy that you can mail in. But don’t wait… respond online or call now!

Is it safe to respond? The census is confidential and can only be used for statistics. The Census Bureau does not share information with the FBI, police, ICE or Welfare.

Already Responded? Thank you! Help us with a telephone chain encouraging others to respond.

Questions? Email: sleepytarrycensus2020@gmail.com

We all win if we all count!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Se pregunta “¿Que puede hacer USTED para ayudar a nuestros pueblos a volver a la normalidad?” Solamente tómese 10 minutos y complete su censo.

¿Porque? Solamente uno de cada tres residentes han respondido. Perderemos $2,500 en fondos del

gobierno federal cada año por cada residente sin contarse, durante los próximos diez años, dinero que serán destinadas a nuestras escuelas, carreteras,

negocios, centros de salud, para que nuestros pueblos cuente con los recursos suficientes.

¿Quién debería responder? Se contará a cada hogar, residente de Sleepy Hollow y Tarrytown, independientemente de su estado de ciudadanía.

¿Cómo responder? En línea a www.my2020census.gov o por teléfono:

Inglés: 844-330-2020. Español: 844-468-2020. Portugués: 844-474-2020.

TTD para personas con problemas de audición: 844-467-2020. Ni siquiera necesita su identificación 12 dígitos del censo. Y si aún no ha respondido, pronto recibirá un cuestionario en papel que puede enviar por correo. Pero no espere … ¡Responda en línea o llame ahora!

¿Es seguro responder? El censo es confidencial y solo puede usarse para datos estadísticos. La Oficina del Censo no comparte información con el FBI, policía, ICE o Programas de Asistencia Pública.

¿Si ya respondiste? ¡Gracias! Ayúdenos con una llamada telefónica a motivar a otros a responder.

¿Preguntas? Correo electrónico: sleepytarrycensus2020@gmail.com

¡Todos ganamos si todos contamos!